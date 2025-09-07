Israelis rally in Tel Aviv urging Trump to end Gaza war and free hostages

TEL AVIV: Thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to demand that US President Donald Trump intervene to end the Gaza war and secure the release of hostages.

Protesters filled a public square outside military headquarters, waving Israeli flags and holding placards with images of hostages and messages directed at Trump.

One sign read “Trump’s legacy crumbles as the Gaza war persists” while another pleaded “PRESIDENT TRUMP, SAVE THE HOSTAGES NOW”.

Tel Aviv resident Boaz, 40, expressed the view that Trump holds unique influence over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We think that Trump is the only man in the world who has authority over Bibi, that can force Bibi to do this,“ he said.

Growing despair surrounds Netanyahu’s leadership as he orders military operations in Gaza City where hostages may be held.

Families of hostages and Israeli officials fear that assaults on urban centres could endanger captive lives.

Orna Neutra, mother of slain Israeli soldier Omer whose body remains in Gaza, accused the government of abandoning citizens.

“We truly hope that the United States will push both sides to finally reach a comprehensive deal that will bring them home,“ she told rally attendees.

Weekly demonstrations in Tel Aviv have expanded in size with protesters demanding a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Organisers reported tens of thousands attended Saturday’s rally with a large parallel demonstration occurring in Jerusalem.

Trump had promised a swift Gaza war resolution during his campaign but nearly eight months into his term no solution has emerged.

The president stated on Friday that Washington was engaged in “very deep” negotiations with Hamas.

Israeli forces have intensified strikes on Gaza City suburbs where hundreds of thousands face famine conditions according to international monitors.

Israeli officials acknowledge hunger in Gaza but deny famine exists while the military warned civilians to leave the city.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians remain sheltering in Gaza City which previously housed approximately one million residents.

Hamas released a video on Friday featuring Israeli hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal expressing fear of being killed in military operations.

Rights groups condemn such hostage videos as inhumane while Israel characterizes them as psychological warfare.

The war has grown unpopular among segments of Israeli society with polls showing most want a permanent ceasefire.

“The war has no purpose at all, except for violence and death,“ said protester Boaz while another demonstrator Adam, 48, called the military campaign pointless.

Hamas has offered to release some hostages for a temporary ceasefire similar to terms discussed before July negotiations collapsed.

The militant group controlling parts of Gaza reiterated on Saturday it would release all hostages if Israel ended the war and withdrew.

Netanyahu insists on an all-or-nothing deal requiring simultaneous hostage release and Hamas surrender.

The prime minister maintains that capturing Gaza City remains necessary to defeat Hamas following its October 2023 attack.

Hamas acknowledges it would not govern Gaza post-war but refuses to discuss disarmament. – Reuters