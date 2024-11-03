Concern over student apathy towards education

PETALING JAYA: A teacher shared in a recent social media post that 90% of her students submitted blank examination sheets for their Form Two History paper while others responded to questions with phrases such as “just because”.

Expressing concern over the post, UiTM Communication and Media Studies lecturer Nurul Aishah Ab Raman said the government should produce more holistic policies and guidelines for education that emphasises the importance of critical thinking, creativity and lifelong learning.

“Post Covid-19 students are more likely to take a casual approach towards their education. This is possibly influenced by the shift to online education during the pandemic.

“The preference for online learning, which provides access to lessons from any location, results in students showing less interest in traditional education methods.”

Nurul Aishah said the pursuit of education appears to have less significance today due to changing values such as prioritising material success and instant gratification over intellectual pursuits and academic accomplishments.

“For instance, the idea that one can make a living just by producing creative content to market oneself and achieve overnight success could lead students from traditional academic pursuits and prompt their casual approach towards learning.”

She also said due to scarce economic opportunities or income inequality, some individuals may perceive education as less important than their prospects for socioeconomic advancement, adding that this behaviour stems from excessive use of social media.

“The situation is concerning and warrants attention and intervention to address the underlying issues affecting the academic engagement and performance of students.

“The teacher should have reprimanded her students for using such phrases as examination answers and not tolerate such behaviour because it would only get worse if not addressed.”

Nurul Aishah said parents also bear responsibility for monitoring their children’s social media habits and gadget usage to prevent negative influences.

“Good values should be instilled at home from young. Parents should also be strict and have a ‘no compromise’ attitude when it comes to excessive gadget usage, especially with young children.”

She said constant stimulation provided by social media could contribute to a shortened attention span, making it difficult for students to concentrate on tasks that require sustained focus.

“So, instead of doing homework or preparing for examinations, students may find themselves scrolling through social media for hours.

“No student finds examinations fun. The question is how to make them embrace challenges, value the importance of education and encourage a positive attitude towards assessments.”

She added that while examinations remain highly relevant, changes ought to be implemented to encourage student enthusiasm and participation.

Nurul Aishah said despite existing criticisms or flaws within the system, there is space for growth and improvement in teaching practices, curriculum development and educational strategies.

“This underscores the importance of continuous reflection and adaptation within the education sector to better serve the needs of students and facilitate their learning journey.

“The government could provide professional development opportunities and resources for educators to enhance teaching practices and effectively address students’ disengagement and lack of seriousness towards education.”

However, she said it would be false to make generalisations about students today as there are still some who value their education.

“Students should take ownership of their learning and accept educational challenges as a natural part of the process and an opportunity to grow.”