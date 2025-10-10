Dutch beat Malta 4-0 to open three-point lead in World Cup qualifying group

NETHERLANDS forward Cody Gakpo converted two penalties while Tijjani Reijnders and Memphis Depay also scored in a 4-0 win away to Malta on Thursday as the Dutch opened up a three-point lead in World Cup qualifying Group G.

The victory moved the Netherlands to 13 points ahead of second-placed Poland, who have also played five matches, and Finland who have 10 points from six games.

The result puts the Dutch closer to World Cup qualification with a home game against Finland in Amsterdam on Sunday giving them a chance to consolidate their position.

Gakpo converted the first spot kick for the Dutch after 12 minutes and the second four minutes into the second half before teeing up Reijnders for their third goal in the 57th. Depay netted a header in stoppage time to wrap up the points.

It was an unimpressive showing from the Dutch, but their superiority was never in doubt, even after captain Virgil van Dijk made a casual back pass in the second minute and almost gifted the hosts a quick goal.

His weak pass was intercepted by Joseph Mbong, who did not find the target from an angle.

Within 10 minutes, Wout Weghorst had swept the ball into the net after Ryan Gravenberch had been brought down by Kurt Shaw.

Instead of playing advantage and allowing a goal, Croatian referee Duje Strukan first blew for a penalty, then awarded the goal before returning to his original decision.

Gakpo easily put away the spot kick, as he did soon after halftime when Weghorst tumbled to the ground under the challenge of Enrico Pepe and was awarded what looked a soft penalty.

Stray pass hands dutch third goal

The third goal came after Malta were caught trying to pass the ball out from their penalty area, with Gakpo gratefully accepting a stray ball from Malta goalkeeper Henry Bonello.

Instead of looking to complete his hat-trick, Gakpo squared for Reijnders to easily side-foot into the net.

Dutch record scorer Memphis Depay came on after having been dropped from the starting lineup when he arrived late because his passport went missing before he flew to the Netherlands from Brazil, where he plays his club football.

The striker put some gloss on the scoreline as he got his head to Denzel Dumfries' driving cross to extend his record tally to 53 for his country.

Malta are still to win a game in the group and sit bottom with two points from six matches.

The group winners qualify for next year's World Cup in North America with the runners-up going into the playoffs - REUTERS