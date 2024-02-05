Construction of 2nd phase of LTSIP new terminal to start immediately - Nik Nazmi

KOTA BHARU: The construction of the second phase of the new Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) terminal will be carried out immediately, said the Kelantan State Development Action Council Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability said the old LTSIP terminal would be closed and vacated to allow for the construction work to start.

According to him, the LTSIP expansion and upgrading project, which involves a cost of RM440 million, has long been planned and is crucial for the development of the state.

“Alhamdulillah, yesterday I was at LTSIP, I saw the new terminal equipped with shops and facilities,” he said when asked about the project progress after launching the MADANI NRES adopted village ceremony in Kampung Aril, Melor, here today.

The first phase of the LTSIP new terminal began operating yesterday despite not being fully completed.

Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) senior general manager Kamaruzzaman Razali said that the new terminal is expected to receive 30 to 35 flights and see an increase of 4,000 to 4,500 passengers a day.

The new terminal boasts over 20 flight counters, multi-level parking facilities, dedicated taxi lanes, a fire and rescue station, a larger apron area and a cashless operating system for passengers’ convenience.