Construction of canal from Sungai Sarawak to Sungai Salak to solve Kuching floods - Fadillah

KUCHING: The construction of a canal to divert water from Sungai Sarawak to Sungai Salak here is among the solutions suggested to solve flooding issues in Kuching.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the project was now in the planning stage.

“With the canal, water is no longer concentrated in Sungai Sarawak but will be diverted to other areas in Sungai Salak.

“The design process is being conducted by the Sarawak Department of Irrigation and Drainage, and when it’s completed we will issue a tender and perhaps next year, construction work will begin,” he told reporters after attending the Petra Jaya Back2School programme here today.

Floods had hit the southern area of Sarawak from March 2 to 5, causing over 1,000 people to be evacuated to relief centres. - Bernama