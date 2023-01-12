Contact image sensors for high-speed, high-res line scan in production - Teledyne

KUALA LUMPUR: Teledyne DALSA, a part of Teledyne’s Vision Solutions group has announced that its AxCIS family of high-speed and high-resolution fully integrated line scan imaging modules are in production.

According to a statement, these easy-to-use Contact Image Sensors (CIS) combine sensors, lenses, and lights all-in-one, offering a lower cost inspection system for many demanding machine vision applications.

Powered by Teledyne’s multiline complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors, AxCIS delivers superior image quality for mono or high dynamic range (HDR) imaging, at a pixel size of 28 micrometres or 900 dpi resolution, so that defects can be detected with unprecedented precision.

Its unique sensor design covers the entire field of view without missing pixels, providing a 100 per cent seamless image without any interpolation.

HDR imaging is achieved using dual rows with independent exposure control, which enables better detectability for highly reflective materials with improved dynamic range. In addition to defect detection, its unique design also supports true metrology applications.

With a small form factor and an optical path with an IP60 dust proof design, AxCIS which was designed with scalability to various fields of view with a single 24 volt power supply, can fit almost anywhere in the user’s system, even with limited vertical clearance.–Bernama