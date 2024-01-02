Continuous rain warning for Sarawak, Sabah until Feb 4

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Meteorology Malaysia (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert level warning of continuous rain in Sarawak and Sabah until this Sunday.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, said the areas that will be affected in Sarawak are Miri and Limbang, while in Sabah, it involves Sandakan including Telupid, Kinabatangan as well as Beluran and Kudat.

It said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are also expected in Pahang, Johor and Sarawak until this evening.

In Pahang, the areas are Pekan and Rompin, Segamat in Johor; Samarahan (Simunjan), Sri Aman (Sri Aman), Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah (Tanjung Manis, Daro and Matu) and Kapit in Sarawak.

The warning is issued when there are signs of a thunderstorm with an intensity of rain exceeding 20 mm/hour. A thunderstorm warning is a short-term warning valid for a period not exceeding six hours for a single issue. -Bernama