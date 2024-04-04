Contra lanes, counters to be activated at CIQ BSI, KSAB during Hari Raya holidays

JOHOR BAHRU: Contra lanes and counters will be activated at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) of the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) to address congestion at the Malaysia-Singapore entry points during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays.

Johor Immigration Department director Baharuddin Tahir (pix) said 10 additional manually operated contra counters and six auto contra lanes will be activated at the BSI bus terminal while 12 counters at the car zone and 12 hybrid counters at the motorcycle lanes will be in service during the period.

Baharuddin said the counters will be activated based on traffic volume, traffic flow situation or if the congestion is at a critical level.

The department will announce the activation of such contra lanes and counters about 30 minutes before the contra lanes and counters are activated.

“To ensure a smooth ride for motorists during the festive season, traffic reports and flow at the two main entry points will be updated through social media display mediums at the bridge from time to time throughout the festive season,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the department was expecting an increase in the number of visitors during the festive season, following an upward trend in statistics from January to March with 41.4 million visitors recorded at BSI and KSAB.

Baharuddin added that the number of visitors recorded at both the main entry points on the first and second days of Hari Raya Aidilfitri last year was 357,265.

These contra lanes will be activated during peak hours when many vehicles are entering Malaysia from Singapore, while the number of vehicles leaving Malaysia is relatively low.

Therefore, the exit lanes can be used as contra lanes to accommodate the influx of vehicles from Singapore.