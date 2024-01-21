Cops arrest man, seize syabu worth RM240,000 in Tawau

TAWAU: Police busted drug dealing activities here when they arrested a man and seized 4.03 kilogrammes of syabu worth RM240,000 in a raid in a residential area in Batu 3 Jalan Apas on Thursday (Jan 18). Information from the public led the police to conduct the raid.

Tawau district police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said a 31-year-old man was detained at 5.55 pm while holding plastic packages containing four green Chinese tea packs with the words ‘Guanyinwang’ written on each package, The Chinese tea packages were suspected to contain syabu crystals.

“The suspect, believed to be a drug distributor, has been remanded for seven days until Jan 26, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. The suspect’s urine tests were found to be positive for ketamine and methamphetamine.

“Besides the syabu, police also seized the suspect’s car. Meanwhile, the suspect was found to have 15 previous criminal records including two in accordance with Sections 12(2) and 15(1)( a) Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. The suspect has been charged in court,“ Jasmin told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Jasmin also said the syabu is believed to be for distribution to the local market, and investigations are still underway to trace the drug distribution network. - Bernama