Cops nab woman after week-old baby boy found on chicken shop floor

KUALA TERENGGANU: Police have arrested a woman for allegedly abandoning her son, who was born about a week ago, at a chicken shop in Jabur Kubur, Jalan Air Putih, Chukai near here.

Kemaman District police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the unemployed woman, in her 20s, was arrested around Jabur Kubur at 11 am today.

“Police also arrested a 24-year-old man working as a restaurant helper, who is believed to be her lover, at 3 pm around Chukai town.

“The man was detained to determine whether he had colluded with the woman to dump the baby,” he said when contacted today.

Hanyan said investigations found that she had given birth to the baby boy on May 12 at her boyfriend’s house in Jabur Kubur before abandoning the baby at the location on Saturday (May 18).

He said a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test would be conducted on the woman to determine whether she has any connection to the incident of a baby girl, whose umbilical cord was still intact and covered with ants, was found at the same shop last July.

Earlier, a lorry driver found the baby boy, with just a shirt on, shivering in the cold on the floor of the shop at about 7.30 am on Saturday (May 18).

The baby, weighing three kilogrammes, was sent to the Kemaman Hospital and police confirmed that the case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for concealing the birth of a child with the intention of dumping the baby.