Cops nab woman, two men for distributing drugs concealed in instant food packs

KUALA LUMPUR: Police carried out two separate raids on a condominium in Cheras here on Saturday (March 23) and arrested three people, including a foreign woman, on suspicion of being involved in the distribution of drugs concealed in repacked instant food packages.

Cheras Police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said police arrested the trio, aged between 28 and 39, around midnight and seized methamphetamine (syabu) worth RM503,520.

He said that in the first raid, they arrested two men at a convenience store on the ground floor of the condominium.

“We also seized a bunch of keys and access cards to the condominium unit that was rented at RM2,050 a month and which was used to store the drugs.

“The second raid was carried out on the condominium unit and police arrested a foreign woman, who had used a social visit pass to enter the country, together with syabu weighing 15.735 kilogrammes,” he told a media conference at the Cheras Police Headquarters here today.

Zam Halim said their modus operandi included getting the drug supply from the northern Peninsula before repacking them using instant food packages to avoid detection by the authorities.

“The suspects take orders for the drugs via the Telegram application before delivering them to the buyers and they are believed to have been active around the Klang Valley since January this year and are paid between RM15,000 and RM20,000 a month.

“The suspects have been remanded until Wednesday (March 27) under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said, adding that the seized drugs could be used by 31,470 addicts.

He urged the public to contact the Cheras police headquarters at 03-92050222 or the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115999 if they have any drug-related information. -Bernama