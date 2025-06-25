Kyrgyz President explores investment opportunities with Malaysian firms

KUALA LUMPUR: Kyrgyz Republic President Sadyr Zhaparov met with representatives of Malaysian companies today to explore business and investment opportunities between the two nations.

The session, lasting over an hour, included the exchange of four agreements covering sectors such as mining and livestock.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong and Deputy Minister of Works Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, representing Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Government agencies present included the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Matrade, the Halal Development Council (HDC), and the Malaysia-Kyrgyz Business Council.

Key Malaysian companies participating included Citaglobal Bhd, Public Gold, Avia Dinamika Sdn Bhd, Platinum Greenhaven (M) Sdn Bhd, and Kawan Food Bhd.

Zhaparov, on a two-day official visit to Malaysia, was earlier given an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex before holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He also visited the Malaysian Parliament, meeting with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Senate Speaker Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah.

In 2024, the Kyrgyz Republic was Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner in Central Asia, with bilateral trade valued at RM40 million (US$8.74 million).

Malaysia’s main exports included electrical and electronic products, palm oil, and machinery.