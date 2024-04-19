Cops on hunt for Tanah Merah house break-in suspect

TANAH MERAH: Police are on the hunt for a suspect who broke into a house in Kampung Kubang Kerian, Bukit Panau here, and escaped with cash and jewellery worth about RM5,000 last Wednesday.

Tanah Merah district deputy police chief DSP Mohd Razi Rosli said they received a report about the incident from a 32-year-old man at about 9.30 pm.

According to the report, the suspect had made off with an estimated RM1,000 in cash, two gold rings, a 1-gramme gold bar, a branded watch, and a house key.

“The police managed to obtain fingerprints believed to belong to the suspect, who broke into the house through a bedroom window,” Mohd Razi said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.