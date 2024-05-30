Cops raid entertainment centre suspected of running illegal gambling activities

JOHOR BAHRU: Police raided a family entertainment centre suspected of having gambling machines in Jalan Sutera, Taman Sentosa here yesterday.

Johor police chief CP M. Kumar said that acting on information, a team from the Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) carried out the raid at 8.25 pm.

He said the raid was carried out jointly with the Criminal Investigation Division of the Johor Bahru Selatan Police Headquarters after obtaining a search warrant.

“Upon inspection, we seized machines and various equipment believed to have been used for illegal activities, including the premises’ business and advertisement licence issued by the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB), an internet modem, two Monkey Plus (Wukong) gambling machines, gambling chips, eight work schedule cards, a punch card machine and a record book,” he said in a statement today.

He said the seized items were valued at about RM75,000 and the case is being investigated under Section 4B (A) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“This kind of total enforcement against illegal gambling activities will be intensified, including cutting off electricity supply under Section 21A of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

“Any information about illegal gambling activities or any crime can be channelled through the Johor Police hotline at 019-2792095 or the Operations Room at 07-221299,” he said.