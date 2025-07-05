KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Malaysia has temporarily suspended flights to and from Amritsar, India, following the closure of Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport.

In a statement today, AirAsia Group Bhd said the suspension, from May 7 to May 9, comes following escalation in tensions between Pakistan and India.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are committed to prioritising the safety and security of our guests and crew.

“We have notified all guests affected by the temporary flight suspension. Guests who are travelling to/from Amritsar are encouraged to check their registered email and mobile phones for suspension notifications,” it said.

AirAsia also said that guests with cancelled flight bookings to/from Amritsar during the said dates have been provided with a range of Service Recovery Options (SRO) to facilitate their travel plans.

Guests are encouraged to update their contact details at airasia.com to ensure that they are notified of any updates to their flights.

“Other flight operations are currently ongoing with slight adjustments, including rerouting certain routes to avoid the airspace and ensure safety, in line with guidance from the relevant authorities,” it added.