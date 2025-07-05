GEORGE TOWN: Two public health assistants from the Penang City Council have been remanded for three days from today by the Sessions Court here for allegedly accepting a RM54,000 bribe from a contractor.

The remand order for the two male suspects, in their 30s and 60s, was issued by Judge Juraidah Abbas following an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a source, the two suspects are believed to have solicited and accepted a bribe of RM54,000 from a male contractor in January 2024.

“The alleged bribe was for assistance in obtaining several temporary hawker stall licences in Penang during Chinese New Year 2024.

“Both suspects were arrested at around 2.30 pm yesterday while they were present to provide their statements at the MACC office in Penang,” the source said.

Meanwhile, MACC Penang director Datuk Mohd Fuad Bee Basrah confirmed the arrest of the duo when contacted and said the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009.