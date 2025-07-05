KUALA LUMPUR: Laundry operators today urged the government to defer the enforcement of ‘Ops Gasak’ over the use of subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) until an engagement session is held with industry players and a mutual agreement is reached.

Malay Unified Laundry Association (MULA) chairman Zarina Ismail said laundry operators depended on subsidised LPG for business, and were at risk of shutting down due to their inability to absorb the steep rise in costs.

“Switching to commercial LPG, which costs around RM65 to RM70 for a 14 kg cylinder, represents an increase of more than two and a half times compared to the previous subsidised price of RM27 to RM30.

“This will also have a direct impact on the consumers due to the higher service charges,” she told reporters at a press conference here.

Also present were MULA secretary-general Mohd Hafizul Razali, representatives from the Malaysia Laundry Association (MLA), and the Malaysian Self-Service Laundry Operators Association (PPDLDM).

On April 18, Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the ministry would implement Ops Gasak starting May 1 to curb the misuse of subsidised cooking gas.

Armizan said the leakage of LPG subsidies must be addressed urgently due to its significant financial impact on the government.