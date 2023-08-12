Cops record statements from Zayn Rayyan’s parents again

KUALA LUMPUR: Police took statements from the parents of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin for the second time yesterday to assist in the investigations into the death of their autistic child.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Fakhrudin Abd Hamid said the police would also record the statements from several other people including Zayn Rayyan’s babysitter and the person who found the child’s body.

“We are in the process of recording statements and gathering information that can help locate the suspects.

“We will focus on the entire area of the apartment to gather evidence, as well as residents of Block R of Apartment Idaman which is close to where the body of Zayn Rayyan was found,“ he told reporters here today.

Mohd Fakhrudin said Apartment Idaman in Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya here has 18 blocks and more than 2,400 units.

A check by Bernama found that the location where Zayn Rayyan’s body was found was barricaded with a police yellow tape.

Teams from the Petaling Jaya Police headquarters and Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department were also seen at the scene since 9.30 am.

Yesterday, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that Zayn Rayyan’s cause of death was murder.

Post-mortem results showed the six-year-old boy had died within 48 hours before his body was found in a stream near his home at Apartment Idaman. - Bernama