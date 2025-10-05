Teen girl who fell from jetty found drowned

IPOH: A 15-year-old girl was found drowned after she reportedly fell through a rotted jetty floor in an incident at the Sungai Raja Hitam Jetty in Kampung Beting Luas, Changkat Keruing, last night.

In a statement today, a spokesperson for the Manjung District Civil Defence Force (APM) Operations Control Centre said the Changkat Keruing Volunteer Fire Brigade found the victim’s body at 7.52 am.

“The victim’s body was found floating about one kilometre from where she was believed to have fallen,” the spokesperson said, adding that the body was handed over to the police for further action.

In the 10.30 pm incident, the teenager from Kampung Baru Changkat Keruing allegedly slipped and fell into the river while walking along the jetty.