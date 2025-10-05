GEORGE TOWN: Police have confirmed receiving two reports related to allegations of animal abuse involving a cat at the food court at Cecil Street Market here, which sparked widespread attention on social media since Thursday.

Northeast Police District chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the first report was lodged by a 20-year-old local woman at 4.05 pm on Thursday, claiming she witnessed a food vendor choking a cat earlier that morning around 8 am.

“Following the report, a 55-year-old local man, a food vendor at the food court, came forward to file a police report denying the accusations made against him,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rozak said that initial investigations have been carried out, and the case has been classified as “Refer to Other Agency” (RLA), with the matter handed over to the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) for further action.

The incident went viral after a social media post by the woman alleging that a vendor at the food court had mistreated a cat by choking it. The post triggered strong reactions from the public and animal rights supporters, many of whom called for a transparent investigation into the incident.

Authorities have yet to confirm any charges, pending further action by the city council.