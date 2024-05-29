PETALING JAYA: A police corporal lost his gun after he left it on the boot of his patrol car for a toilet break.

According to a report by New Straits Times, the corporal had been on patrol with a constable in the Taiping/Changkat Jering zone.

The duo then stopped the vehicle so that the corporal could relieve himself at around 2.35pm on May 27.

Before relieving himself, he went to the back of the car and placed his firearm, a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver, on the boot.

After he was done, the corporal returned to the car and continued patrolling the area.

He only realised his gun was missing when the duo reached the Taiping police headquarters at around 2.45pm and that he had left it on the car boot.

The policemen attempted to search for the gun at about 3.05pm by returning to the scene but failed to recover it.

The Taiping police district chief Mohamad Nasir Ismail has since ordered all personnel in the same location to help locate the missing firearm.