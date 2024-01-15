Couple arrested over zakat misappropriation released on bond

IPOH: A married couple arrested on suspicion of misappropriating RM9.62 million in zakat (tithe) collections under the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) has been released on bond today.

Magistrate Farah Nabihah Muhamad Dan allowed the police’s application to release the 50-year-old man and his 53-year-old wife on a RM50,000 bond each under Section 118 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Earlier, the couple, dressed in casual attire, arrived at the Magistrate’s Court here accompanied by police officers at 9.30am.

They were released about 20 minutes later.

The court previously granted a seven-day remand application against both suspects from Jan 6 to assist in the investigation, which was later extended until yesterday.

The husband and wife, who were appointed by MAIPk as its zakat collection agents, were arrested in Kuala Lumpur at about 12.35pm on Jan 5. - Bernama