Man cheats death after car catches fire on Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah bridge

GEORGE TOWN: A male driver cheated death after his Mercedes C200 was destroyed in a fire at Kilometre 18 of Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge near here today.

Barat Daya district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said that the man managed to stop his car at the left side of the road and escape after he hit a vehicle’s battery in the middle of the road while travelling from Batu Kawan to Batu Maung at 3.18 pm.

‘No casualties were recorded and the firefighters managed to put out the fire. There was some congestion though,” he said here today.

Meanwhile, the Penang Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre said they received a distress call about the incident at 3.18 pm and a fire engine from the Bayan Baru fire and rescue station and assistance from the Batu Kawan fire and rescue station rushed to the scene to put out the fire.

The car was more than 80 per cent destroyed, and clean up work was completed within a half hour, while the cause of the fire and losses were still being investigated, they said.