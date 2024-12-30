Elderly man who fell into Sungai Benatu feared drowned

KAPIT: An elderly man is missing and feared to have drowned after he fell from a boat in Sungai Benatu, Punan Bah, Belaga while looking for durians this morning.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre, the incident was reported to have happened at 7.30 am but they were only informed at 1.10 pm.

The victim has been identified as Micheal Sait Lanyau, 60, who was carried away by river currents.

“There were villagers who witnessed what happened nearby. They tried to look for the victim and lodged a police report for further action,” they said in a statement today.

Four firefighters from the Kapit Fire and Rescue Station were mobilised to the area.