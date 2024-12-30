SHAH ALAM: A catering supply company became the first employer in Malaysia to have its assets seized today after failing to settle its Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) contributions totalling RM19,765.20.

Selangor Perkeso director Ismail Abi Hashim said the action was taken after a Melevi warrant was issued by the court after a motion by Perkeso after the company failed to obey the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court’s order on March 9 of a fine of RM4,000 for failing to settle its arrears.

“The court also allowed the company to settle the arrears of RM19,765.20 from March 25, 2023 in six instalments and a failure to do so would result in a Melevi warrant being issued,” he said in a statement here today.

The company had failed to settle the arrears after the stipulated period had passed so Selangor Perkeso sought a court order to seize the company’s assets, he said, adding that today’s seizure included assets estimated to be about RM20,000.

He said that the company has been given seven days from today to settle its Perkeso arrears before the date of the auction set for Jan 13, 2025.