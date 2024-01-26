Couple remanded for seven days over death of baby boy

KUALA LUMPUR: A married couple has been remanded for seven days to help in investigations into the death of a year-old child abuse victim in Subang, near here.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the remand order against the couple in their 20s was granted by the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court today.

“The couple was picked up yesterday from their residence at the Lembah Subang People’s Housing Project,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

He said a post-mortem showed signs of abuse on the boy, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and Child Act 2001.

Media reports today said the boy, believed to have been abused, died after he was taken unconscious to Hospital Shah Alam.

The boy is said to have been sent to the suspects’ house whenever his parents went to work. - Bernama