Courses in non-science streams to be revamped to provide skillful expertise - Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Courses in non-science streams will be revamped to provide skillful expertise to university students and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, in line with the needs of future employment, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said this is among the priorities of the MADANI Government, considering the existence of 1,344 TVET institutions nationwide, with 12 ministries overseeing education matters.

“For students, what is needed is that we will change courses taken in liberal arts or non-science streams to provide skillful expertise, not just to university students but also to other TVET institutions such as polytechnics.

“In addition, we have the MARA Skills Institutes under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), and this is important to provide opportunities for students and future workers that we refer to as using full local talent,“ he said at a dialogue session during the closing of the MADANI Government’s One Year Anniversary Programme here today.

The session was also joined by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said with the Prime Minister’s high commitment to ensuring that all Malaysians have good jobs, he is confident that the planned changes will truly be achievable.

“I have been Deputy Prime Minister twice, and I see that the Prime Minister (Anwar) is different from the three previous Prime Ministers.

“Therefore, in the next four years, if the people continue to unite, and all ministers work as one team, I am very confident that political stability can not only drive the country’s development but also the economy and job opportunities,“ said Ahmad Zahid, who is also National TVET Council chairman.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said to ensure their skills are aligned with future job requirements, students are advised to study each ministry’s policies and initiatives to ensure they can equip themselves with the latest knowledge and expertise.

“For example, in the agriculture and commodities sector, the opportunities available are related to the expertise of young people using automation and mechanisation. In addition, expertise in the production of environmentally friendly and affordable fertilisers that farmers can use to increase their productivity.

“These are the things expected from the younger generation who are studying at universities so that they can enhance their skills and expertise for the future of the country,“ said Fadillah, who is also Plantation and Commodities Minister. - Bernama