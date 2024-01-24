Court fines babysitter RM10,000 for slapping 11-month-old baby

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court fined a babysitter RM10,000 today in default of 18 months in jail for slapping an 11-month-old baby on his cheeks and knocking his forehead, resulting in bruises and scratches.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali imposed the fine on Norliza Osman, 42, after she pleaded guilty to the charge read by the court interpreter.

The court also ordered the accused to be placed on a good behaviour bond for three years and to perform 120 hours of community service in six months starting today.

The babysitter was charged with mistreating the victim, causing him injuries at her house in Jalan P9 G Phase 2, Putrajaya, near here, from 10 am to noon on Jan 2.

The charge was framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2011, which carries a fine of up to RM50,000 or a jail term of up to 20 years or both if convicted.

Earlier, the unrepresented accused appealed to avoid a prison sentence as she has two school-going children.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latif prosecuted the case. –Bernama