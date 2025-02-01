SHAH ALAM: Puspakom has submitted its findings on the recent deadly crash in Melaka to MIROS for further action, but the inspection remains incomplete as the dislodged lorry tyre central to the investigation could not be located.

Puspakom chief executive officer Mahmood Razak Bahman said the report only covered the inspection of the vehicles involved because the tyre that was dislodged from the lorry could not be traced.

“The inspection and investigation that we conducted for MIROS (Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research) is incomplete even though the report was sent to the authorities today.

“This is because we could not find the tyre that was dislodged. So, Puspakom was unable to inspect the (condition of the) tyre, which should have been sent with the vehicles,” he said at a press conference at Puspakom Shah Alam here today.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke was reported to have ordered the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to investigate the cause of the accident and take appropriate action against the trailer and bus companies involved.

Seven people were killed and 33 injured in the accident involving a tour bus, two lorries, a car and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at KM204 of the North-South Highway in Ayer Keroh on Dec 23..