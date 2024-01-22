Court sets Feb 13 to charge Emraz Travel, two directors for fraud

KOTA BHARU: The Magistrate’s Court here today set Feb 13 to charge a company offering Umrah packages and two of its directors for 51 counts of fraud involving RM503,221.

Magistrate Ahmad Syafiq Aizat Nazri set the date after lawyer Ahmad Nizam Mohamed, representing the two directors, Datuk Zulkarnain Endut, 43, and Datin Mazuin Mustafa, 43, that his clients could not appear in court today as they were on sick leave.

Following this, the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutors Mohd Sophian Zakaria, Suhana Mohd and Shafiq Mahadi, requested a new date.

Mohd Sophian also informed the court that the prosecution was also informed about the absence of the two directors due to sick leave this morning.

“Since the case involves public interest and many victims, we request the new date to be soon,” he said, adding that the two directors, who are facing 51 charges, had been charged with 63 similar charges in Putrajaya. - Bernama