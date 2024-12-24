Fahmi conveys condolences to family of Sinar Harian deputy news editor

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil extended his condolences to the family of Sinar Harian deputy news editor, Rosli Hassan, who passed away today.

“Another media colleague has left us today. I am deeply saddened to hear that brother Rosli Hassan passed away moments ago.

“Let us all pray for his soul to be blessed with mercy and placed among the righteous. May Allah SWT grant strength and patience, and ease the affairs of his beloved family,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Fahmi also conveyed condolences to the Sinar Harian team for the loss.

Sinar Harian editor-in-chief Zamri Rambli confirmed the news of Rosli’s passing when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, Rosli’s wife, Rosabariah Shamsudin, said her husband breathed his last at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital Heart Centre in Serdang at 6.05 pm today due to heart complications after receiving treatment there for about two weeks.

Rosabariah said the late Rosli, 49, was initially taken to Kajang Hospital after complaining of stomach pain since Dec 9 before being admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) on Dec 11.

“He was then referred to Serdang Hospital two days later,” she said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

Meanwhile, Sinar Harian Group Editor Zambri Ramli, when contacted, described Rosli’s passing as shocking news to his colleagues.

“The late Rosli was a very dedicated individual and passionate about the broadcasting industry,” he told Bernama.

The late Rosli, who had previously served as Assistant News Editor at Kosmo before joining Sinar Harian in 2020, leaves behind a widow and five children – one daughter and four sons.

His remains will be taken to Surau An-Nur, Pangsapuri Sri Malaysia, Sungai Besi, and are scheduled to be buried tomorrow.