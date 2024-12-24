PUTRAJAYA: During their inaugural meeting yesterday, Malaysia and the Kyrgyz Republic committed to exploring collaboration and exchanging information on the latest advancements in agriculture.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and the Kyrgyz Republic’s Ambassador to Malaysia Anarbaev.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), said Mohamad and Anvar had discussed food security and the potential for expanding Malaysian products, such as value-added animal products, livestock feed, liquid eggs, and animal vaccines to the republic.

Malaysia also expressed interest in exploring cooperation in beekeeping and honey production, capacity-building initiatives, and knowledge-sharing programmes for aquaculture, particularly in the farming of white shrimp and tilapia.

“During the session, the Minister highlighted Malaysia’s diverse range of tropical fruits such as durian, jackfruit, and pineapples, inviting the Kyrgyz Republic to consider importing these high-quality fruits,” the statement read.

KPKM further noted that Mohamad welcomed proposals for technical collaboration in research and development between the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) and research institutions in the republic.