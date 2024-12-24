Police seek witness for drug trafficking trial

KUANTAN: Police are looking for a local woman to assist in the trial of a drug trafficking case at the High Court here.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the woman is identified as Nurfatihah Jeffry, 24, whose last known address was 2105 Rumah Kakitangan TNB, Temerloh.

“She is a witness in a case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Anyone with information regarding this witness is urged to contact investigating officer Insp Mohd Iskandar Nadzarudin at 018-3111944 or the Kuantan District Police Headquarters operations room or the nearest police station,” he said in a statement.