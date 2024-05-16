Court sets June 27 for re-mention of Lahad Datu vocational college student murder case

LAHAD DATU: The Magistrate’s Court here today set June 27 for the re-mention of the case of 13 vocational college students, who were charged with the murder of a 17-year-old male student.

The 13 accused, aged 16 to 19, were jointly charged with murdering Mohammad Nazmie Aizzat Mohd Narul Azwan at Bilik Asrama 7 Resak and 5 Belian, Lahad Datu Vocational College, between 9 pm on March 21 and 7.38 am the following day (March 22).

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, which provides for the death penalty, or imprisonment of up to 40 years, and not more than 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The closed proceedings were held before Magistrate Nur Asyraf Zolhani as the case involves underage offenders.

Deputy public prosecutor Ng Juhn Tao appeared for the prosecution, while seven of the 13 students were represented by lawyers Datuk Ram Singh, Kamarudin Mohmad Chinki, Chen Wen Jye and Amirul Amin Rashid.

Another teenager was represented by lawyer Abdul Gani Zelika, while the other five were not represented.

Ram told reporters that the chemistry and post-mortem reports had not yet been completed, and June 27 was set for the submission of documents. He said that he would file an application for bail for his seven clients at the Tawau High Court tomorrow.

On March 22, Mohamad Nazmie Aizzat was found dead with injuries and bruises to several parts of his body, in a college dormitory.

Following that, the 13 vocational college students were arrested and subsequently remanded.

