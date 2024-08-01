Cultivating the spirit of young people in volunteering and welfare activities

“In addition, through the welfare activities carried out by Red Patriot, various skills can also be honed such as communication skills, managing programs, being a leader and many more can be shared together.

The president of Red Patriot, Muhammad A’linur Ahlam Abu Bakar, 24, said the main purpose of this organisation was to instil a spirit of volunteerism among young people in order to produce people with a generous heart.

Red Patriot is a non-governmental organisation established in Taman Medan, Petaling Jaya, by a group of young people and led entirely by them.

On November 15, 2023, Red Patriot successfully ran their first program which was the food aid and food bank programs to educational institutions around Petaling Jaya. Among them are Sekolah Kebangsaan (2) Petaling Jaya and University of Malaya.

A’linur Ahlam said the main objective of this program is “zero hunger” where when faced with this challenging economic situation there are students whose expenses are limited and some of them cannot afford to buy food.

“We also provide food coupon assistance to students in need. The coupon can be used by students when they want to buy food in the canteen.

“For the foodbank, the foods we provide are alternative products and local products that have nothing to do with donations to Israel,“ he said.

A’linur Ahlam said the program received a very positive reception from the school and also the students who benefited from the program run by the organisation.

“We hope this program can help students who have financial problems, especially to buy food.

“This food aid and foodbank program will be continued in the future to other educational institutions around Petaling Jaya and Selangor.