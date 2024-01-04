Customs Dept seized 82 steel coils worth RM2.2m

SEPANG: The Customs Department seized 82 steel coils weighing 323,278 kilogrammes valued at RM2.2 million including import duties at a warehouse in West Port, Port Klang, Selangor on March 19.

Customs Central Zone assistant director-general Norlela Ismail said the raid under Ops Bersepadu was conducted at about 11.45 am.

“Upon inspection, it was found that the premises housed steel goods imported from an East Asian country and that the importer had made false declarations regarding the goods, which were imported for use by the construction sector.

“Checks on the importation documents revealed attempts to evade duties and taxes. All the goods have been seized for further investigation,” she told a press conference here today.

The case is being investigated under Section 133 (1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967.

In another case, Norlela said the department also seized 1,362.27 litres of contraband liquors at a premises at Bandar Saujana Putra, Jenjarom, Selangor, on March 14.

She said the 8 pm raid was initiated following surveillance by a team from the Central Zone Enforcement Unit III.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi is to hide various types of suspected untaxed alcoholic beverages in a secret room. Officers also found 800 unused tax stamps believed to be counterfeit,” she said.

Norlela said a 38-year-old local man was detained to assist in the investigation under the Customs Act 1967 and the Excise Act 1976. -Bernama