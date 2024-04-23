DAP to unveil Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election candidate tomorrow

SHAH ALAM: DAP will announce its candidate for the May 11 Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election tomorrow.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) by-election director Ng Sze Han (pix) said the candidate selection will take place during tonight’s PH leadership council meeting, chosen from a list of 10 potential candidates previously shortlisted.

“DAP has a long list of eligible candidates, and among the 10 individuals shortlisted, there are Malay candidates as well as Chinese and Indians.

“Tonight, the top leadership will decide on the most suitable candidate who we believe will continue the excellent service of the late Lee Kee Hiong, who served as the elected representative of Kuala Kubu Baharu,” he said at a Selangor Media Aidilfitri event held here today.

Acknowledging that every election comes with its risks and challenges, Ng, who is also the State Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman, said selecting the right candidate would facilitate campaign activities in the effort to maintain PH’s outstanding performance, especially for DAP, in the constituency.

Ng said the upcoming by-election extends beyond DAP and PH’s campaigning as the campaign would be done on behalf of the Unity Government, which UMNO also supports.

“With our combined strength and experience, we believe we will receive support from the constituents and voters,” he said.

The Kuala Kubu Baharu state seat fell vacant following Kee Hiong’s passing on March 21 due to cancer.

The Election Commission has set April 27 and May 7 for nominations and early voting respectively.

It is the seventh by-election to be held after the 15th general election, with six other by-elections held last year.