Datasonic bags RM134.95 mln contract extensions for passport solutions, RM28.69 mln MyKad solutions contract

KUALA LUMPUR: Datasonic Group Bhd has received letters of extension (LoEs) from the Home Ministry (KDN) for the supply of the Malaysian passport chips, passport documents and polycarbonate biodata pages for a six-month period from Dec 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024.

The LoEs are for the supply of Malaysian passport chips, documents and polycarbonate biodata pages with a cumulative value of RM134.95 million, the group said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The group also announced that it has received the letter of award from KDN for the supply of MyKad, MyTentera, MyPOCA raw cards and consumables to the National Registration Department (NRD) for a period of six months from Dec 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024, for a contract sum of RM28.69 million.

On the four LoEs, it said the additional contract values are RM60.20 million for the supply of passport chips, RM25.33 million for the supply of passport documents, RM49.43 million for the supply of polycarbonate biodata pages, and RM11.35 million for comprehensive maintenance services of card personalisation centres at NRD.

In a statement, Datasonic executive chairman Tengku Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Ahmad Tengku Abdullah said the group is proud to continue its role as the sole provider of passport solutions to the Immigration Department, a role it has been successfully fulfilling since 2016.

“Similarly, for MyKad solutions, Datasonic is certainly pleased to continue our services to our client and nation, having been the sole provider of MyKad to NRD for more than 10 years since 2012.

“These wins reflect our proven track record and delivery. Datasonic has been able to cater to the strong spike in demand for passports since the reopening of our borders as well as for MyKad while navigating through issues such as supply chain interruptions and elevated input costs,” he said.

Tengku Abu Bakar Ahmad said the passport delivery by Datasonic hit a new high in its previous financial year (FY2023) and the group anticipates demand to remain strong moving forward.

“With an enhanced order book, it further strengthens our earnings visibility and reinforces our bright future ahead,” he added. - Bernama