Decision on civil servant remuneration scheme will also apply to politicians - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that any decision made following the review of the public service remuneration scheme will also apply to politicians and political appointees in the country.

He said he had agreed in principle to the proposal.

However, he said the matter will only be finalised by the Cabinet after looking into the feedback from various parties and the findings of the in-depth studies involving various aspects of the Federal Constitution.

“Whatever decision made for the civil servants will also apply to politicians.

“If, on Feb 1, 2024, we were to start the non-pensionable appointment for civil servants, then, the same goes to all political appointees,” he told reporters before taking a lunch break at Restoran Nasi Kandar Pelita here today. -Bernama