Demolition of Shah Alam Stadium to be finished by mid-2025 – MB

SHAH ALAM: The Shah Alam Stadium demolition process will begin with a ringed installation of hoarding walls, followed by the process of dismantling the existing structure until it is fully demolished by mid-2025.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said in a statement today that he has emphasised to the parties involved in construction that the development of the Shah Alam Stadium must meet all the standards set by the government and local authorities (PBT).

“(The development of the project) is also a model that uses the best methods (best practices) in infrastructure development, especially on such a scale.

“All mitigation measures to deal with the impact of development will be communicated by the developer to the local community so that this process runs smoothly,“ he said.

Amirudin said a critical step had been taken in the development of the stadium when he witnessed a memorandum of understanding between the Selangor Menteri Besar (or MBI Inc Selangor) with developer Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) this afternoon, thus marking the start of physical works after going through the planning process and thorough procedures. - Bernama