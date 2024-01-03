Dengue cases increase in 8th Epidemiological Week, two deaths reported

PUTRAJAYA: The number of dengue fever cases increased to 3,572 in the 8th Epidemiological Week (ME08), for the period Feb 18 to 24, compared to 3,483 cases in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said deaths due to dengue fever complications were recorded during the period.

He said the cumulative number of dengue fever cases recorded to date was 29,113, compared to 17,388 cases in the corresponding period last year.

“A total of 16 deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported, compared to 14 fatalities for the same period last year,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said 196 hotspot localities were reported in ME08, compared to 185 the previous week, with 155 localities in Selangor, 16 in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, eight each in Perak and Negeri Sembilan, Penang (three), Sabah (two) and one each in Kedah, Johor, Melaka and Pahang.

On Chikungunya surveillance, he said two cases were recorded in ME08, bringing the cumulative number of cases to date to six.

For Zika surveillance, Dr Muhammad Radzi said 361 blood samples were screened, and the results were all negative. -Bernama