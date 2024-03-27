Dewan Rakyat passes Cyber Security Bill 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Cyber Security Bill 2024 which is aimed at enhancing the nation’s cybersecurity through compliance with specific measures, standards and processes in managing cybersecurity threats.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo (pix) said under the bill, there are 11 sectors defined as Critical National Information Infrastructure, including the government sector, banking and finance, transportation, defence and national security, information, communication and digital.

Also listed are the healthcare services sector; water supply and waste management; energy; agriculture and farming; trade, industry and economy; as well as science, technology and innovation.

He said for sectors not designated as Critical National Information Infrastructure, they are not required to report cybersecurity incidents to the Chief Executive of the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), and the chief executive concerned does not have the authority to direct investigations.

“If an entity falls within the definition of this law, it is bound, but if it does not, it is not bound by this law but may be subject to other laws based on the issues we face,“ he said.

He said this when winding up debate on the Cyber Security Bill 2024, which was subsequently passed, after 20 Members of Parliament participated in the debate.

Among other things, the bill also relates to the establishment of the National Cyber Security Committee, the duties and powers of the Chief Executive of NACSA, the appointment of heads of critical national information infrastructure sectors, and the designation of critical national information infrastructure entities.

According to data, Gobind said there are a total of 73 cybersecurity service providers, but this data can only be confirmed after the bill comes into force and when the registration and licensing processes begin. -Bernama