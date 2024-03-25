Dewan Rakyat passes Environmental Quality (Amendment) Bill 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Environmental Quality (Amendment) Bill 2023 which is to amend the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Act 127).

Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) said the amendments to the act could further strengthen enforcement, prevent environmental pollution and crimes from continuing to occur by increasing penalty rates and fines, as well as enabling decisive action to be taken against environmental offenders.

“The firmness through this increase in fines is a signal of the government’s seriousness in combating pollution and environmental crimes in Malaysia.

“The ministry is always committed to finalising this bill as one of the efforts to empower aspects of environmental conservation and preservation which are shared responsibilities,“ he said in a statement.

Nik Nazmi said the second phase of these amendments would later take a substantive form addressing issues that would arise regarding environmental governance such as mechanisms for mainstreaming environmentalism (self-regulation), green industry practices, and the need for Environmental Sustainability Reports by industrial premises.

Earlier, 16 Members of Parliament were involved in debating the bill before it was passed by a voice vote after the third reading.

This bill involves amendments to 28 sections of Act 127 which include, among others, the enhancement of penalties with a minimum fine range of not less than RM5,000, a maximum fine not exceeding RM10 million, and mandatory imprisonment not exceeding five years.

“This bill also stipulates a maximum fine of RM10 million for offences involving water pollution, oil waste pollution, and waste disposal in Malaysian waters, as well as illegal disposal of scheduled waste.

“Furthermore, a mandatory prison sentence of not more than five years is imposed for offences involving illegal disposal of scheduled waste, water pollution, and non-compliance with Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) requirements,“ Nik Nazmi said.

Meanwhile, the Dewan Rakyat today also passed the Licensed Land Surveyors (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Nik Nazmi, when tabling the bill for the second reading, said it would, among other things, strengthen the role of the Land Surveyors Board in regulating the activities of licensed land surveyors.

In addition, amendments to the Licensed Land Surveyors Act 1958 are expected to have a positive impact through the enhancement of professionalism and career advancement for licensed land surveyors.

According to Nik Nazmi, it also aims to enhance protection of the rights and interests of service users, as well as to ensure that legislation related to geomatics surveying is aligned with current trends and technological advancements at the global level. -Bernama