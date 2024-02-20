Disabled woman’s burger stall wins hearts, PM’s daughter orders 200 for charity

PETALING JAYA: Jaheerah Nadzri, also known as Eerah, above her disability, runs a burger stall called Eerah Burger has captured everyone’s heart with her bright smile.

The 29-year-old caught the attention of netizens online last year after a video showcasing her culinary skills was uploaded on Facebook.

Eerah is no stranger to the business world and in the past sold honey cornflake biscuits, salted eggs and now runs her burger stall in Kota Warisan, Sepang.

She runs the stall with the help of her father, Nadzri Abdul Majid, 66, from 6pm to midnight daily, except Saturdays.

Recently, Eerah received a surprise visit from Nurul Izzah Anwar, the former Permatang Pauh MP, who is also the Prime Minister’s daughter.

“I ordered one of her ‘Burger Special’ and indeed it was awesome. I immediately ordered 200 more for takeaway to be distributed to an orphanage and welfare home nearby,“ said Nurul.

Eerah’s father and brothers helped make the burgers and Nurul then delivered them to the Baitus Sakinah Hidayah Orphanage and Baitul Barokah Wal Mahabbah Welfare Organisation.

“I made it a point to inform them that Kak Eerah is the one who cooked the burgers for them.

“They were so touched and enjoyed the burgers,“ said Nurul.

She said Eerah also shared that she wanted all her friends who were less able not to feel embarrassed about themselves and go all out to achieve their dreams.

“I was so impressed and touched to see Eerah’s determination. Anyone who wants to drop by and grab a burger from Eerah can simply Waze to Eerah Burger,“ added Nurul.

Eerah is the only daughter among four siblings and regularly shares on social media how she lives a normal life despite her disability.

Many netizens have expressed their admiration and amazement at her determination to work hard and make an honest living for herself.