DPM Ahmad Zahid returns to work, attends Cabinet meeting

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi returned to work today and attended the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after spending some time recuperating from a recent surgery.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, appeared cheerful in the meeting room as he registered for the National Digital Identity or Digital ID programme.

He is among the Cabinet ministers who, along with the Prime Minister, have registered for the Digital ID, a trusted and secure platform that facilitates online identity verification to prevent identity fraud in online transactions without replacing the MyKad system.

“Yes, Datuk Seri is back on duty,” said an aide to the deputy prime minister.

On Nov 19, Ahmad Zahid’s daughter Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid said her father was in good health after undergoing a surgical procedure on Nov 16.

On Nov 23, Ahmad Zahid said in a Facebook post, said he was currently resting as advised by his doctor before returning to work. –Bernama