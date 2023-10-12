DPM: Govt remains committed to youth development

ALOR GAJAH: The Unity Government remains committed to paying special attention to youths not only in urban areas but also those in rural areas and interiors nationwide, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said what's important is that there are ample opportunities for youths aiming to improve themselves and increase their incomes through training and better job opportunities.

“As such, like I always emphasise, there is great potential in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) for youths, and this has been proven by the fact that there are many job opportunities for the graduates, including a high marketability rate of 92.5 per cent in 2022,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development.

He said this was important since the Malaysian manpower statistics for March and the first quarter of 2023 estimated the unemployment rate for youths aged between 15 and 24 to be 11.2 per cent.

He said this at the Gerakan Belia 4B Malaysia 44th Annual General Meeting 2023 here today. His text was read out by his political secretary, Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin.

Also present at the meeting, which was attended by over 300 youth representatives nationwide, was Gerakan Belia 4B movement president Datuk Mohd Ridhwan Mohd Ali.

“So, if you ask me, everyone knows I am empowering the TVET in carrying out efforts to provide more educational and employment opportunities for youths nationwide,” he said.

“Based on that, the government, through the National TVET Policy, which will be launched soon, will refine and improve TVET education to produce more competent manpower in certain fields to meet industry demand and contribute to the economic growth,” he said.

He said the Gerakan Belia 4B movement could promote the TVET agenda and even become the link between the government, industries and youths nationwide.

“It is my great hope that these youth leaders play an active role in the process of bringing about this change, which will then lead towards creating the Malaysia we dream of,” he said. -Bernama