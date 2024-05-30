DPMs, ministers convey Kaamatan Festival, Gawai Day greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Cabinet ministers today extended their warmest wishes to all Sabah and Sarawak communities celebrating the Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in a post on Facebook, said the festivals symbolise cultural diversity, which is a crucial asset for Malaysia, as well as gratitude and appreciation for the harvest.

He said that as a multiracial country known for harmony and tolerance among its people, the joy of celebrating Kaamatan and Gawai is shared by all regardless of racial, religious or cultural backgrounds.

“It reminds us of the importance of preserving and valuing this diversity and strengthening our bonds. May this year’s celebrations bring even more joy, gratitude and unity.

“Let us continue to stand unity in maintaining the harmony and well-being of our beloved country,” he said.

In the meantime, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof invited everyone to celebrate the Kaamatan Festival with joy and foster strong friendships while preserving the values and traditions handed down through generations and expressing gratitude for the bountiful harvest.

“May the spirit of celebrating all these festivals within the racial diversity in our country further enhance the unity and harmony of the Malaysian people.

“May this year’s rice harvest and those in the future continue to be bountiful, bringing goodness and prosperity to all. Kaamatan, beyond food security,” he said on Facebook.

Also extending his wishes is Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who hoped that the celebrations would further strengthen the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood and preserve the unity and harmony that have long existed.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang invited everyone to celebrate Gawai and Kaamatan as a sign of appreciation for every ethnic group in the country.

Meanwhile, Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying expressed hope that the festivals could further strengthen family, friendship and community bonds across various backgrounds.

The Kaamatan or Harvest Festival is celebrated by the Kadazandusun community in Sabah today and tomorrow, while Gawai Day is celebrated this Saturday and Sunday by the Dayak community in Sarawak, both as a symbol of gratitude after the harvesting season.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo also wished those commemorating the Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day a wonderful celebration ahead.

“Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan & Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai. Happy Gawai Day and wishing you peace, joy, and good fortune as you celebrate with family and friends,” he said.