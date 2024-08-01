Dubai Move: PM’s Senior Political Secretary lodges police report

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (pix), the Senior Political Secretary to the Prime Minister, filed a police report today to enable authorities to investigate the ‘Dubai Move’ , which is said to be aimed at toppling the government led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking to the media after lodging the report at the Putrajaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) today, he said the police report is also a signal to the responsible parties to stop their futile efforts because it not only disrupts the parliamentary democracy system but also creates political instability in the country.

“We want this plot to be stopped because we don’t want the people to say that the government is not taking action. I hope the police will investigate quickly so that those involved can be punished,“ he said.

He added that similar police reports were also filed by Angkatan Muda Keadilan (PKR’s Youth wing) throughout the country today.

When asked about the authenticity of the existence of the movement, Shamsul Iskandar, who is also the Chairman of the Council of Political Secretaries of the MADANI Government, said he leaves it to the authorities to conduct an investigation in accordance with existing laws.

On Dec 30, Community Communications Department (J-Kom) Deputy Director-General (Community Communication), Datuk Ismail Yusop was reported to claim that the ‘Dubai Move’ emerged during the vacation of several opposition leaders and government figures in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Meanwhile, Putrajaya District Police Chief ACP A Asmadi Abdul Aziz, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report and stated that they would conduct an investigation. -Bernama