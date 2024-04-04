E-hailing drivers charged with cheating, submit false claims

KUALA LUMPUR: An e-hailing driver pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 61 charges of cheating a company by making false claims, causing the company to suffer a loss of more than RM500,000.

On all the charges, Mohammad Shahrul Nizam Azman, 34, was charged with cheating Prasarana Negara Berhad by making false claims that caused the company to make payments totalling RM562,896 into the bank accounts of three different companies, which Prasarana would not have done if it was not deceived.

The offences were allegedly committed between Jan 8, 2020, and June 19, 2023, at Menara UOA Bangsar in Brickfields.

He was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping and is liable to a fine upon conviction.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed Mohammad Shahrul Nizam, represented by lawyer Mohamed Hafiz Baharudin, bail of RM46,000 in one surety and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Raihanah Abd Razak prosecuted.

In the same court, another e-hailing driver, Mohd Hafiz Azizi, 39, also pleaded not guilty to 62 counts of a similar charge, involving the same company with losses amounting to RM555,949.

He was charged with committing the offence between Jan 17, 2020, and July 7, 2023.

Judge Azrul allowed Mohd Hafiz, represented by lawyer Dony Abdullah, bail of RM34,500 with one surety and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

The judge set May 7 for mention of both cases.