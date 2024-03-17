El Nino: Water level at three MADA dams still under control

ALOR SETAR: The reservoirs in the three dams under the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) are still at a comfortable level and are sufficient to meet the needs of irrigation water for padi planting and domestic use throughout the El Nino season.

MADA in a statement today said until today the total reservoir capacity of the three MADA dams is 887,920 acre feet equivalent to 72.6 per cent.

He said the reservoir capacity of the Pedu Dam is 625,000 acre feet equivalent to 71.43 per cent; Muda Dam is 58,750 acre feet or 47 per cent and Ahning Dam is 204,170 acre feet at 91.56 per cent.

According to the statement, the amount of rainfall in the Muda area until yesterday, recorded a lower reading of 59 millimetres (mm) compared to the 20-year average rainfall of 164 mm.

“People do not need to worry even though the amount of reservoir water in the dam is slightly reduced but it is still sufficient for the start of padi planting activities for the 1/2024 season which will start in April 2024,“ he said.



MADA also said that it is taking precautionary measures by maximizing the use of recycling pumping stations as a measure to save water from the dam to face the El Nino phenomenon which is expected to continue until June.

According to the statement, MADA also carried out irrigation water supply operations in rotation according to the needs of padi planting activities in each region based on the crop phase until the activities of the 2/2023 season are fully completed at the end of March 2024.

“Farmers are advised to manage water at the padi field level prudently to ensure that the water supply can be distributed perfectly and that there is no wastage.

“Farmers are also reminded not to carry out open burning of padi straws which can cause an increase in heat and environmental pollution,“ he said.

MADA said currently the progress status of padi crop activities for season 2/2023 is at the harvesting stage with 77.3 per cent in the Muda area been harvested, therefore the use of water for irrigation purposes is at a minimum level.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the Pokok Sena area is at Level 2 (Heat Wave), which has a maximum daily temperature of 37 to 40 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.



